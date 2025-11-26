United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

Shares of URI stock opened at $810.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

