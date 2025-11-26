NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after purchasing an additional 672,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,265,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $800,293,000 after buying an additional 978,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,550,000 after buying an additional 444,517 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 84.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

