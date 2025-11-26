RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.17.

NYSE RBC opened at $443.26 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.56 and a 12 month high of $448.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.90 and a 200-day moving average of $390.28. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

