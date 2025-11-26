Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $224,930,000 after acquiring an additional 465,807 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,445 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,597.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.