Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $189.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

