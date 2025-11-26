Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

In related news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,426 shares of company stock worth $76,049,294. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $908.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $958.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

