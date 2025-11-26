Swiss National Bank Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

