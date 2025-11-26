Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $16.97 Million Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.19% of New York Times worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,492,000 after buying an additional 698,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in New York Times by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 714,317 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday.

Shares of NYT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

