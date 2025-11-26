Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,200 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $33,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 224.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.84 and a 200-day moving average of $299.07. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $229.63 and a 12 month high of $386.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

