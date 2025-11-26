Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

View Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.