BXP, Inc. $BXP Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BXP were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BXP in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BXP by 143.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

In other BXP news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $300,480.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BXP from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. New Street Research set a $85.00 target price on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

