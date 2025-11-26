Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 20,260 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 537.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

