Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 14,584 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3%

MMC stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

