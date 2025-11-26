Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.