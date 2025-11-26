Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $139,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 89,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10,988.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.