Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.2222.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

