ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 188.7% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,079.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total transaction of $2,000,747.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 2.2%

RMD opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.49. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.