Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 23,400 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,236,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,635,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 144,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

