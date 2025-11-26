Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 3,984 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 356,775 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

