Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1%

TTD stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

