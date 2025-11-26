Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $250.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. The trade was a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

