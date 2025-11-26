Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $23.73 Million Position in Fortis $FTS

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortis worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,531 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,377 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,828,000 after purchasing an additional 849,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,399,000 after buying an additional 759,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Up 1.1%

FTS opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

