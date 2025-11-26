Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Ambarella makes up approximately 1.8% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ambarella worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. This trade represents a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,637,106.04. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

