Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,992 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,105,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

