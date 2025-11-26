TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 936.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

