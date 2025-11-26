TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 5,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

