TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $526.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

