TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $82,000 Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 68,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,326,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 424,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,526,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.