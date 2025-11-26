TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TK. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Teekay by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth $314,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Teekay Price Performance

NYSE:TK opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.35.

About Teekay

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.