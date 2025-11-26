Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

