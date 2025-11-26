Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 142,298 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 0.5% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 15.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $873.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

