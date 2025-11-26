1,250 Shares in Danaos Corporation $DAC Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,500.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. Danaos Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $6.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by ($0.42). Danaos had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.