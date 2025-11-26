Strategy Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 7.3% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Datadog worth $108,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,656.40. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,388,750 shares of company stock valued at $238,336,716. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.87, a P/E/G ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

