Intech Investment Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,453,000 after purchasing an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,135,000 after buying an additional 296,028 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 163.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,222,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

