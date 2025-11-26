Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Owen Britton Jennings Sells 10,417 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

