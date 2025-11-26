Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Owen Britton Jennings Sells 10,417 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of XYZ opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
