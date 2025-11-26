Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 295,039 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Simon Property Group worth $189,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

