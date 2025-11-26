Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 53.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $510,284,000 after buying an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 743,351 shares of company stock worth $230,981,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.87.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

