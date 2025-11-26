Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 23rd

Spotify Technology, Roku, NetEase, Confluent, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is delivering content or services over the internet (for example Netflix or Spotify) or, in a different usage, shares of “streamer” firms in mining and energy that provide upfront capital to producers in exchange for the right to buy a portion of future production at a fixed, typically discounted, price. Investors treat these two types differently: content streamers are judged on subscriber growth, churn, and monetization, while mining/commodity streamers are valued for royalty-like cash flows, exposure to commodity prices, and lower operational risk than direct producers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Featured Articles