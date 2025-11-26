Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

