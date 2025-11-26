Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

