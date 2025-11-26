Swiss National Bank Has $23.04 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric by 80.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

