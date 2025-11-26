Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Core & Main by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 479,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $2,011,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Core & Main stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

