973 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $296.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,337,225. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.