Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 60.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

