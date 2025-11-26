Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

