Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Talen Energy worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upped their price target on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy stock opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $451.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.59.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

