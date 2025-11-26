Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,112,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,073,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.