Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.61 Million Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 324.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after purchasing an additional 861,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

