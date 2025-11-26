Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.58 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 450,792 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $12,883,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 255,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 20,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

