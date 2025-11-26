BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.6870, with a volume of 160191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.39.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $3,612,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,797.27. The trade was a 52.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 16,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 382,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,881.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 629,204 shares of company stock valued at $39,424,400 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

